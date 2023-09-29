Changes in domestic violence response highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall directed changes to bolster the Department of the Air Force's domestic violence prevention and response efforts. In alignment with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, these changes highlight the DAF's ongoing commitment to focusing on the experience of survivors and reducing instances of domestic violence. These programs and services will improve trust and transparency, ensuring that survivors know the DAF is doing everything possible to take their concerns seriously.



The DAF actions are the result of a 90-day cross-functional review directed by Kendall in January after an Inspector General investigation was initiated in response to allegations concerning the handling of domestic violence incidents. This investigation found areas for improvement in establishing trust and rapport with survivors.



"There is no place in our Air Force and Space Force family for domestic violence or interpersonal violence in any form," Kendall said. "While we have taken important steps to better support domestic violence survivors, we must do more to establish trust and build a foundation of respect, responsiveness, and support for survivors of violence. Our review revealed areas where we could clearly improve our efforts to prevent violence and support those impacted by domestic violence. We listened to survivors and are deeply appreciative of the candid insights they provided—their candid perspectives have informed our efforts as we work to create more effective solutions to this heart-breaking issue."



The DAF will: