Government seeking input on guidelines for review of small modular nuclear reactor project

CANADA, September 28 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government is seeking input on guidelines to be used in assessing the environmental impact of a project proposed by NB Power.

The utility wants to install an ARC-100 Clean Technology advanced small modular nuclear reactor at the Point Lepreau Nuclear Generating Station.

“The regular environmental impact assessment process is a long-standing mechanism for the environmental review of projects in New Brunswick,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman. “The comprehensive review being used for this project is a five-step process that allows members of First Nations and the public to provide their input at various stages of the review and is vital to the process.”

Beginning Sept. 28, people may participate in the first step of the review, which is providing input on the creation of the assessment guidelines. These project-specific guidelines will address the scope of the review. Submissions will be accepted until Oct. 28.

It is anticipated the final guidelines will be posted online by Nov. 27.

More information is available online or by contacting the Department of Environment and Local Government at [email protected] or 506-453-2123.

28-09-23