FEMA AND FCC PLAN NATIONWIDE EMERGENCY ALERT TEST ON OCTOBER 4, 2023

HONOLULU — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will conduct a nationwide test of two key emergency alert systems on Wednesday, October 4. The tests of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) will take place at 8:20 am HST.

Emergency management partners in Hawai‘i, including the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), will participate in the national test. Test messages will be sent to connected TVs, radios and cell phones across the United States.

Unlike the monthly testing routinely conducted by HI-EMA, the Oct. 4 test will NOT include activation of the All-Hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System; it will take place only via cellular phones and similar wireless devices, televisions and radios.

The test is intended to ensure that the alert systems remain an effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level. If conditions (such as nationally widespread severe weather) on the planned test date require rescheduling the test, the back-up testing date is October 11.

The WEA test will be directed to all consumer cell phones. WEA-compatible phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA should be capable of receiving the test message.

Wireless phones should receive the message only once. The following can be expected from the nationwide WEA test:

Beginning at approximately 8 :20 a .m. HS T, cell towers will broadcast the test for approximately 30 minutes. During this time, WEA-compatible wireless phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message.

For consumers, the message that appears on their phones will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Phones with the main menu set to Spanish will display: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”

The EAS portion of the test via radios and televisions will be conducted at the same time as the WEA test. Important information about the EAS test:

The EAS portion of the test is scheduled to last approximately one minute and will be conducted with the participation of radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers and wireline video providers

The test message will be similar to the regular monthly EAS test messages with which the public is familiar. It will state: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public. ”

Please see FEMA’s news release for more details on the FEMA nationwide test.

# # #

Contact:

Adam Weintraub

Communication Director

Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

[email protected]

808-620-5417