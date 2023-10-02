Lung Cancer is the Leading Cause of Cancer Death in Women--GO2 for Lung Cancer is Building National Support for Change
Urges Congress to pass legislation to address lung cancer’s unique differences in women and accelerate life-saving change
Working together we can make this our collective moment to deliver life-saving benefits to our mothers, sisters, aunts, grandmothers and daughters.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GO2 for Lung Cancer, along with over 20 national women’s, medical and public health organizations, urged Congress to advance the Women and Lung Cancer Research and Preventive Services Act of 2023 in a letter sent to Hill leaders.
— Laurie Fenton Ambrose, CEO, GO2 for Lung Cancer
This bicameral and bipartisan legislation, recently re-introduced as H.R. 4534/S. 2245, requires the Secretary of Health and Human Services, in consultation with the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of Veteran Affairs, to conduct an interagency review to evaluate research on women and lung cancer, improve how women are given access to lung cancer preventive services and conduct public awareness campaigns on lung cancer.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among women, It claims more lives than breast and ovarian cancers combined. It is estimated that 164 women die of the disease daily—one woman every 8.8 minutes. Yet, this “hidden” women’s cancer is the least funded cancer of all the major cancers in terms of research dollars per death.
Mounting research also suggests that the pattern and course of lung cancer develops differently in women and men. Lung cancer diagnoses in women has risen 84% over the last 42 years while dropping 36% among men for the same time period. This includes risk factors, clinical characteristics, progression and length of survival. One clear example is that women who have never smoked are at two times greater risk for developing lung cancer than men who have never smoked.
Laurie Fenton Ambrose, president and CEO of GO2 for Lung Cancer and Marsha Henderson, retired associate commissioner for women’s health at the Food and Drug Administration and GO2 for Lung Cancer board member, have been instrumental in bringing national leaders together to elevate attention and urge Congress to accelerate action on lung cancer’s unique and devastating impact on women.
“Bringing lung cancer out of the shadows and addressing it as a national women’s health imperative has been our core priority for years,” said Ambrose. “Working together we can make this our collective moment to deliver life-saving benefits to our mothers, sisters, aunts, grandmothers and daughters.”
Henderson added, “Victory can be ours but we must act now. We can change the trajectory of lung cancer among women by investing in targeted research and raising national awareness. We must also make it easier for women to access preventive services to improve their chances for long-term survival and quality of life.”
According to a report released by Women’s Health Access Matters (WHAM), which commissioned the RAND Corporation to study the societal and economic impact of lung cancer on women; increasing funding in lung cancer research in women gives a return to the economy. It not only improves their care and quality of life but, most importantly, their survivability. (Report: https://thewhamreport.org/report/lung/)
For more information on GO2 for Lung Cancer, visit www.go2.org.
ABOUT GO2 FOR LUNG CANCER
GO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 is dedicated to increasing survival for those at risk, diagnosed and living with lung cancer.
