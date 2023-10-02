HIP Video Promo presents: Sonic Rade share the self-directed music video for "Masquerade"

Swiss alternative rock group Sonic Rade is here to blow your mind and ear drums. "Masquerade" is the lead single off their recently released album, Acacias.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shredding about the idyllic confines of Geneva, Switzerland, alternative rock group Sonic Rade is here to blow your mind and ear drums. Founded by Canadian-American Ricardo Ryan (vocals, guitar, harmonica) and Geneva-born Christian Fonjallaz (bass, backing vocals, synth), the band recently tacked on accomplished drummer Pascal J Kramer to complete their trio. With influences from across the spectrum of rock – from retro ’50s rock to today’s modern rock – and so much more, the band has become a staple in the Geneva scene with their fearless genre-bending songs that remain accessible to the common listener. Appealing to an international audience, their sophomore album Sideways garnered four first-round ballot nominations for the 2017 Grammy Awards. While maintaining a regular slate of touring and performances across Europe, the band recently released their fourth studio album, Acacias, with the Italian label VDM Records.

Start off your Sonic Rade firestorm with their most recent release, “Masquerade“. The lead track of Acacias, this song shows us that Sonic Rade is back, in no uncertain terms, to continue their unrelenting pursuit of excellence. Layering dramatic 80s synths over heavily distorted alt power chords, the band manifests a metallic hue of hardcore melancholy. Vocalist Ricardo Ryan strains and belts out his haunting lyrics that despair over the hollowness of experience, eventually giving way to an unexpected and expressive harmonica solo for the ages. Howl along to this moonlight stroll of a song by Sonic Rade.

Then, take another turn through the alleys of your mind with the music video for “Masquerade.” Collectively directed by the trio of artists, this flick features classic black and white shots of the band in action in an underground space, interspersed with fleeting moments of a woman navigating the empty streets of Old Town Nice in France. The artful video presents itself as a new-wavey homage to noir, creating a mysterious and wistful visual complement to the powerhouse instrumentals and melancholic vocals. The obscure cinematography perfectly mirrors the song’s mood, creating a visual and auditory experience that’s truly captivating. Entrance yourself into another world with “Masquerade” by Sonic Rade, and continue the journey deeper into their album Acacias.

