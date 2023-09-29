Texas Veteran Ryan Briggs blocked by Secretary of State's office from filing his LLC business registration

Ryan Briggs LLC Rejection Letter from the Texas Secretary of State's Office Ryan Briggs VA disabled vet confirmation Texas Veterans For America First state chapter logo

Ryan Briggs , a fully disabled combat veteran, has been blocked by Melissa Kerr of the Secretary of State's office from filing his LLC business registration

We sincerely hope the Texas SOS office corrects this policy error on this particular application ” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump President

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS , USA , September 29, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies : The Official Press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalRyan Michael Briggs , a disabled Veteran , has been rejected by the Texas Secretary of States office from officially filing his LLC paperwork because he has the word “Veteran” in the title. https://veteransfortrump.us/texas-veteran-ryan-briggs-blocked-by-texas-sos-bureaucracy-from-filing-his-llc-business-registration-vfaf-to-assist/ Briggs reached out to the VFAF national organization for assistance through Victor Avila who is one of the VFAF Texas endorsed congressional candidates.The Rejection letter states the business must have permission from a congressionally approved Veterans organization to use the word Veterans in the name. "While Texas may have had good intentions here to help prevent scams Mr. Briggs clearly establishes he is in fact a Veteran and the office rejected it anyways." said Stan Fitzgerald VFAF PresidentFurther, in a effort to be in compliance with the SOS request, Mr. Briggs states he contacted each organization named in the rejection letter for their approval , not one of them even returned his call.At Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump we confirm Mr. Briggs is a Veteran and we suggest that he should be allowed to use that title in his business name.Mr.Briggs manufactures concealment boxes for gun storage or securing other valuables.The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669 The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

Veteran Ryan Briggs gets LLC Rejection Notice from Texas Secretary of State on starting business interview with Stan Fitzgerald