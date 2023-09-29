NEBRASKA, September 29 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of U.S. Senator Feinstein

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein of California. The order is effective immediately and is to last until sunset on the day of Sen. Feinstein’s internment.