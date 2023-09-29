Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders are asking the state Supreme Court to remove a measure from the November 2024 ballot that would require voter approval for any increase in state or local taxes.
You just read:
Newsom, lawmakers ask state Supreme Court to pull tax measure from 2024 ballot
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.