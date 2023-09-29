Supreme Court Denies Review in Challenge to Renaming of Hastings College of Law

The California Supreme Court has spurned a plea for review of a Court of Appeal opinion that affirms the denial of an anti-SLAPP motion filed by officials of what has been known since Jan. 1 as the “College of the Law, San Francisco” in an action in which the plaintiffs contend that legislation changing the name of that institution from “Hastings College of the Law” is unconstitutional.
