Drummond, coalition asks Pornhub to address loophole that jeopardizes children

OKLAHOMA CITY (Sept. 29, 2023) - Attorney General Gentner Drummond is demanding that Pornhub’s parent company, Aylo, address concerns over content featuring underaged children.

An employee for the company recently was captured on video by an undercover journalist discussing Pornhub’s moderation practices where the employee admitted a “loophole." When uploading content to the site, users are required to submit a photo ID, but are not required to show their face in the material uploaded. The employee admitted there is no way to confirm the person uploading the photo ID is the same person in the content. He replied, “Of course,” when asked if rapists and human traffickers use this loophole to upload content of their victims to make money.

“I’m extremely disturbed by the potential that child predators and rapists could be profiting from illegal material on Aylo’s websites,” Drummond said. “Any loophole that can allow the spread of child sexual abuse material needs to be closed immediately. Anything less is unacceptable.”

In a letter this week, Drummond and 25 other attorneys general wrote, “As you are aware, various federal and state laws forbid the creation and distribution of CSAM [child sexual abuse material]. We are concerned that Aylo and its subsidiary Pornhub, and possibly other subsidiaries, may be proliferating the production and dissemination of CSAM through the ‘loophole’ identified by your employee. Please provide us with an explanation of this ‘loophole;’ whether Aylo and its subsidiaries do, in fact, permit content creators and performers to obscure their faces in uploaded content; and, if so, whether Aylo is taking measures to change this policy to ensure that no children or other victims are being abused for profit on any of its platforms.”

In addition to Oklahoma, the South Carolina-led letter is signed by attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Read the full letter at https://www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2023/attorneys_g...

