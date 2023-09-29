Sept. 29, 2023 - TWC Awards $150,000 Training Grant to Workforce Solutions Texoma and Local Partners

Date: Sept. 29, 2023

Media Contact: press@twc.texas.gov

Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded Workforce Solutions Texoma a $150,000 High Demand Job Training ( HDJT ) grant to prepare area workers for long-term, high-demand careers.

“The HDJT grant program helps provide opportunities for skills training in Texas communities,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The funds from this program foster local partnerships that deliver high-demand job training resources directly to Texas’ growing workforce.”

Workforce Solutions Texoma will use the grant in partnership with Gainesville Economic Development Corporation and North Central Texas College to help train more than 65 students for high-demand occupations in mechatronics engineering.

TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel presented the award at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and Career and Technical Education students at North Central Texas College.

About HDJT :

The HDJT grant program is part of TWC ’s statewide effort to support collaboration between Workforce Development Boards and local economic development entities. These partnerships help create job training programs that prepare individuals across Texas communities for high-demand occupations. For more on this training program, businesses are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions office or visit the High Demand Job Training Program webpage.

