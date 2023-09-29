RELEASE: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet October 12

The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold its quarterly business meeting in-person on October 12 at 3 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend in-person or online.

Who: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

What: Quarterly meeting

When: Thursday, October 12 at 3 p.m.

Where: Holden Building, 3040 Cornwallis Rd., Research Triangle Park, Durham, NC 27709

To attend via WebEx, click the link:

Link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m7b3874a66090ee2fcb60b463c1a759ed

Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL

Meeting Number (access code): 242 670 65418

Webinar Password: EJEAB (35322 from phones)

There will be a public comment period starting at 5 p.m. To comment in-person or online, please fill out the speaker sign-up form by 12 p.m. on October 12: https://forms.office.com/g/M7j34Xmmd9

Members of the Board were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members and additional meeting materials go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board