Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $0.9 Million For the Three Months June 30, 2023

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $0.9 million, or $19.65 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $0.3 million, or $6.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Book value per weighted share at June 30, 2023 was $817.82, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $775.49 at June 30, 2022.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $1.4 million from $5.1 million a year ago to $6.5 million.   

Quarter to Date fee income increased $1.1 million moving from $2.7 million to $3.8 million and gross written premiums increased $47.7 million, moving from $116.6 million to $164.3 million. Quarter to Date direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs and rate increases. Quarter to Date loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 71.4% to 65.4%.  

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, operating expenses remained constant at $2.8 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands)
                       
                       
                June 30, 2023     December 31, 2022
Assets                
                       
    Investments:            
      Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value   $ 117,404       $ 97,646  
      Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value       -         2,708  
    Cash and cash equivalents       38,375         32,212  
    Restricted cash       4,312         3,968  
    Accrued investment income       677         455  
    Premiums receivable       129,832         94,704  
    Deferred insurance premiums       177,777         132,602  
    Reinsurance balances receivable, net       269,813         248,234  
    Deferred policy acquisition costs       6,236         4,029  
    Intangible assets       4,800         4,800  
    Goodwill         33,050         33,050  
    Other assets       4,549         3,978  
      Total Assets     $ 786,825       $ 658,386  
                       
                       
Liabilities and Equity            
                       
  Liabilities:            
    Loss and loss expense reserve     $ 265,768       $ 253,886  
    Deferred commission income       4,465         2,661  
    Unearned premiums       185,136         137,929  
    Ceded premium payable       131,539         88,117  
    Payable to general agents       6,633         5,469  
    Funds withheld       114,484         99,409  
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities       18,495         16,499  
    Notes payable       21,021         18,021  
    Non-owned interest in VIE       300         300  
    Interest payable       564         464  
      Total Liabilities       748,405         622,755  
                       
  Shareholders' Equity:            
    Common shares       4,698         4,698  
    Additional paid-in capital       189,179         189,179  
    Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)       (3,804 )       (4,240 )
    Retained deficit       (157,106 )       (159,459 )
      Total Shareholders' Equity       32,967         30,178  
    Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries       5,453         5,453  
    Total Equity       38,420         35,631  
                       
                       
      Total Liabilities and Equity     $ 786,825       $ 658,386  
                       
                       
    See Notes to June 30, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
                       


  American Overseas Group Limited  
  Consolidated Statements of Operations  
  (unaudited)  
  (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)  
                                 
                                 
                  Three months ended June 30,   Six Months ended June 30,  
                    2023     2022       2023     2022  
    Revenues                      
                                 
      Net premiums earned     $ 6,529   $ 5,093     $ 12,117   $ 10,181  
      Fee income       3,832     2,709       7,656     6,004  
                                 
      Net investment income       178     101       340     32  
      Net realized gains on investments       25     248       437     237  
      Other income       11     55       39     895  
                                 
                                 
        Total revenues       10,575     8,206       20,589     17,349  
                                 
    Expenses                      
      Losses and loss adjustment expenses       4,268     3,639       7,842     6,904  
      Acquisition expenses       1,993     1,653       3,752     3,351  
      Operating expenses       2,820     2,758       5,576     5,779  
      Interest expense       571     451       1,067     902  
                                 
        Total expenses       9,652     8,501       18,237     16,936  
                                 
                                 
  Pre-tax net profit / (loss)     $ 923   $ (295 )   $ 2,352   $ 413  
      Income tax (expense)       -     -       -     -  
                                 
  Net profit / (loss) before dividends       923     (295 )     2,352     413  
      Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary       -     -       -     -  
                                 
                                 
  Net profit / (loss) available to common shareholders     $ 923   $ (295 )   $ 2,352   $ 413  
                                 
                                 
    Net profit / (loss) per common share:                    
    Basic         $ 19.65   $ (6.28 )   $ 50.07   $ 8.79  
    Diluted           19.65     (6.28 )     50.07     8.79  
                                 
    Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:                  
    Basic           46,979     46,979       46,979     46,979  
    Diluted           46,979     46,979       46,979     46,979  
                                 
  See Notes to June 30, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com  
                                 



