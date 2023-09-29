FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 29, 2023

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in remembrance of Sen. Dianne Feinstein

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 29, 2023) – Per a Presidential Proclamation, Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in honor and remembrance of United States Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The flags should be lowered to the half-staff position immediately, Sept. 29, 2023, and remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment. The Governor’s Office will send an additional notice indicating when flags may be returned to the full-staff position.

The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and other organizations to participate in this recognition.

# # #