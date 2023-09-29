Submit Release
Statement from CalHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on the Passing of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein

“Senator Feinstein exemplified the California spirit, a spirit of both strength and compassion. She was a true champion for our most vulnerable neighbors and her contributions will have a lasting impact for generations to come. At the California Health and Human Services Agency we join the chorus of those mourning this significant loss, our thoughts are with her family.”

