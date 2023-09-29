“Senator Feinstein exemplified the California spirit, a spirit of both strength and compassion. She was a true champion for our most vulnerable neighbors and her contributions will have a lasting impact for generations to come. At the California Health and Human Services Agency we join the chorus of those mourning this significant loss, our thoughts are with her family.”
You just read:
Statement from CalHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on the Passing of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein
