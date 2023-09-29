Submit Release
AJR77 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2023-09-29

WISCONSIN, September 29 - To create section 7 of article III of the constitution; Relating to: prohibiting state and local governments from using privately sourced moneys or equipment in connection with the conduct of elections and specifying who may perform tasks related to the conduct of an election (second consideration).

Status: A - Campaigns and Elections

