Community Resources will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

The Montgomery College Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center and its 2023-2024 guest artist series will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., September 28, 2023—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council, Milagro Flores, founder of Fuerza Mujer y Coraje; Carmen Castro-Conroy, associate director for the Montgomery County Office of Housing Initiative Partnership, Inc.; and Yanira Rodríguez, community engagement manager at Montgomery College. The show will air on Friday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s edition of En Sintonía will begin with a discussion about Mujer Fuerza y Coraje, a nonprofit organization based in Montgomery County that aims to empower and educate immigrant women who need support in various areas, such as education, free English as a second language classes and community engagement events.

The second half of the show will focus on the services offered by the Housing Initiative Partnership, Inc. (HIP), which develops innovative affordable housing, revitalizes neighborhoods and equips people to achieve their housing and professional goals. HIP offers individual sessions with a certified housing counselor and a variety of educational workshops available both in-person and online. The education sessions provide participants with a comprehensive overview of the entire home purchase process, from securing a loan to understanding closing fees. Participants are also introduced to available down-payment assistance programs.

The Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center, the hub of cultural activity at the Montgomery College Rockville campus, is hosting a wide variety of performances including music, drama, dance and comedy. The 2023-2024 guest artist series begins on Friday, Sept. 29 with the Latin band Tiempo Libre. The three-time Grammy®-nominated Tiempo Libre are true modern heirs to the rich musical tradition of their native Cuba. The Miami-based group is celebrated for its sophisticated performances of timba music, an irresistible, dance-inducing mix of Latin jazz and Cuban sonorities. For more information, click here.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

