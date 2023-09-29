Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on Oct. 10 and 17, 2023

MARYLAND, September 29 - For Immediate Release: Friday, September 29, 2023

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.

Bill 36-23 , Sale of Firearms or Ammunition - Suicide Awareness and Firearm Education (SAFE) Act , would require the Department of Health and Human Services to develop literature about firearm safety, suicide prevention, and conflict resolution for sellers of firearms or ammunition to display and distribute the literature at points of sale, enable the Department of Health and Human Services to enforce the display and distribution requirements, and generally amend the law regarding education about mental health and firearms in the County.

, , would require the Department of Health and Human Services to develop literature about firearm safety, suicide prevention, and conflict resolution for sellers of firearms or ammunition to display and distribute the literature at points of sale, enable the Department of Health and Human Services to enforce the display and distribution requirements, and generally amend the law regarding education about mental health and firearms in the County. Expedited Bill 38-23, Tenant Displacement - Right of First Refusal to Buy Rental Housing - Amendments, would allow the County Executive to designate a qualified entity that may exercise the right of first refusal and generally amend the County law regarding the right of first refusal.

Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.

New Date: Bill 34-23 , County Minimum Wage - Wage Commission - Established , would establish an advisory wage commission to make recommendations to the County Executive and the County Council regarding minimum wages and working conditions by industry in the County, specify the membership and duties of the wage commission, and generally amend the law regarding the establishment of a wage commission and regarding minimum wages and labor relations in the County.

, , would establish an advisory wage commission to make recommendations to the County Executive and the County Council regarding minimum wages and working conditions by industry in the County, specify the membership and duties of the wage commission, and generally amend the law regarding the establishment of a wage commission and regarding minimum wages and labor relations in the County. New Date: Bill 35-23 , County Minimum Wage - Tipped Employees , would adjust the calculation of minimum wage for tipped workers, phase out the tip credit amount under the County minimum wage law, and generally amend the County minimum wage law.

, , would adjust the calculation of minimum wage for tipped workers, phase out the tip credit amount under the County minimum wage law, and generally amend the County minimum wage law. Expedited Bill 37-23, Contracts and Procurement - Minority Owned Businesses - Sunset Date - Amendments, would extend the sunset date for the County’s minority owned business purchasing program by one year and generally amend the law regarding procurement.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

How to Sign Up for Public Hearings

The Stay Council Connected video series is a step-by-step guide to navigating the Montgomery County Council that offers instructions for residents.

Watch the Video Guide