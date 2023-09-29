Submit Release
Attorney Appointed to Struthers Municipal Court Bench

Image of a woman with blonde hair wearing a blue blouse and black blazer.

Jennifer J. Ciccone begins her judgeship for Struthers Municipal Court next week.

Jennifer J. Ciccone was appointed today as judge for Struthers Municipal Court in Mahoning County.

Judge-designee Ciccone will assume office on Oct. 6. She takes the seat of former Judge Dominic Leone, who resigned this month. Ciccone will serve the remainder of the unfinished term and must win election this November to retain the seat.

The judge-appointee currently has her own private practice. She previously served as an attorney for Trumbull County Probate Court and as a public defender for the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas. Ciccone has also been a prosecutor for the village of New Middletown.

She is a graduate of Ave Maria School of Law in Florida and earned her undergraduate degrees from Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania.

