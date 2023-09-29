Participation in the first Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Federal Republic of Germany

TAJIKISTAN, September 29 - On September 29, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, took part and spoke at the first Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Germany in Berlin.

At the meeting, the heads of state discussed further areas of beneficial cooperation.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, expressed confidence that the results of today's meeting would contribute to the further strengthening of cooperation.

The Head of Tajik state stressed that Tajikistan and the countries of the region are making joint efforts to deepen regional cooperation in various economic sectors, including water and energy, industry, transport and communications, etc.

"We are interested in increasing the commercial and economic cooperation with Germany and the countries of the region, taking into account the potential of the parties",- President Emomali Rahmon stated.

The Leader of the Nation considered the development of cooperation in the field of "green economy", digitization and innovation to be an important issue.

During the speech, the Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon reflected on the potential of Tajikistan's hydropower resources for the production of "green energy", Tajikistan's international initiatives in solving global issues, such as climate change and its effects, melting glaciers and other problems of the international community. He considered it important to expand cooperation with partners, including Germany.

It was deemed important to focus efforts in the region on building production chains, stimulating export activity and expanding the list of offered goods.

It was emphasized that the agricultural sector of Tajikistan is considered as the basis of ensuring food security from the priority direction of investment.

Our country is rich in various mineral resources. Therefore, Tajikistan is interested in the development of cooperation with partners in the field of mineral processing.

It was highlighted that Tajikistan is interested in increasing the export of industrial products and other types of products to world markets.

In this regard, the Head of State considered the simplification of access to the European market and the joint formation of effective transport and logistics corridors to be an important question.

Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon welcomed the implementation of initiatives to promote transport and energy connectivity between Central Asia and other regions, as well as digitalization of business.

During the discussion of the issue of security cooperation, the problematics of Afghanistan were noted and it was emphasized that we are in favor of establishing peace, security and stability in this neighboring country as soon as possible.

During his speech, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, drew the attention of the heads of state to the development of cooperation in cultural and humanitarian spheres, education and training of personnel for various sectors of the economy.

At the end of the meeting, the Joint Declaration of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Germany was adopted.