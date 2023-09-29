Submit Release
News Search

There were 839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,498 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Statement on Gas Rate Hike Request by Southern CT Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

09/29/2023

Attorney General Tong Statement on Gas Rate Hike Request by Southern CT Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement today regarding rate hikes sought by Southern Connecticut Natural Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas, both owned by United Illuminating.

“Connecticut families pay far too much already for basic, necessary utilities and these increases are just one more added expense. I will be thoroughly scrutinizing these applications and actively engaged at every single step of this process to ensure that Connecticut ratepayers don’t pay a penny more than they need to,” said Attorney General Tong.

SCG serves 206,000 customers in the New Haven and Bridgeport area. They are seeking a $42 million increase, or a total bill increase of about 9 percent. They last sought a rate increase in 2017. CNG serves 184,000 customers in central Connecticut and Greenwich. They are seeking a $21 million increase, or a total bill increase of 5 percent. They last sought a rate increase in 2018.

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Statement on Gas Rate Hike Request by Southern CT Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more