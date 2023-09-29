Press Releases

09/29/2023

Attorney General Tong Statement on Gas Rate Hike Request by Southern CT Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement today regarding rate hikes sought by Southern Connecticut Natural Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas, both owned by United Illuminating.

“Connecticut families pay far too much already for basic, necessary utilities and these increases are just one more added expense. I will be thoroughly scrutinizing these applications and actively engaged at every single step of this process to ensure that Connecticut ratepayers don’t pay a penny more than they need to,” said Attorney General Tong.

SCG serves 206,000 customers in the New Haven and Bridgeport area. They are seeking a $42 million increase, or a total bill increase of about 9 percent. They last sought a rate increase in 2017. CNG serves 184,000 customers in central Connecticut and Greenwich. They are seeking a $21 million increase, or a total bill increase of 5 percent. They last sought a rate increase in 2018.

