Joe Thigpen featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates as a guest on Times Square Today

Cybersecurity Expert Joe Thigpen featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity expert and author, Joe Thigpen, was recently a featured guest on Times Square Today. The show, which was filmed in New York City overlooking Times Square by an Emmy Award winning crew, included guests from around the country who shared their expertise and stories of their success.

Thigpen, who is the CEO and Chief Security Officer of Datagroup Technologies, Inc. (DTI), was selected because of the unique perspective he brings to the realm of cybersecurity.

With an impressive background as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division and Long-Range Reconnaissance during his 20-year tenure in the US Army, Thigpen’s first-hand experiences in defending against enemy attacks have instilled in him passion for cyberdefense.

Thigpen's expertise is further fortified by his status as a published author. His book, "The Compliance Formula," is on Amazon's best seller list, and offers invaluable insights to businesses seeking to navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity regulations.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Times Square Today' to audiences nationwide," said Zack Viscomi, the show's host, “entrepreneurs and their stories of success inspire me, and I hope to bring their stories to the forefront of conversation so that it can inspire others as well.”

Times Square Today features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on topics related to their respective industries, and their success in that industry. Times Square Today provides valuable information for today’s business-driven world.