Bowser Administration Launches 2023-24 Tree Planting Season

(Washington, DC) — Today, The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the launch of the 2023-2024 tree planting season with plans to plant several thousand trees across the District to replace those dead or diseased as well as to increase the city’s tree canopy.

“Our Urban Foresters are hard at work planting trees across all eight wards,” said DDOT's Associate Director of Urban Forestry Earl Eutsler. “Installing these new trees greatly benefits our city by not only protecting our air and water resources but also creating a more livable environment for our city residents and visitors.”

DDOT’s Urban Forestry Division’s annual planting program begins every October and runs through April when urban foresters work to fill every possible public tree space with a new tree that is chosen based on arboriculture best practices, existing diversity of trees in the neighborhood, and climate vulnerability of each tree species. This year, DDOT aims to plant more than 8,000 trees across the District. DDOT’s goal is to increase DC’s tree canopy to 40% by 2032.

To get involved in this year’s tree-planting season, please consider the following options:

Request a new tree on your street using dc.gov or call 311

For a new yard tree, review the RiverSmart Homes Program with DOEE and Casey Trees. Residents who’ve already planted a tree at home may be eligible for a rebate through the RiverSmart Homes Program

Eager to help support District trees? Check out our tree watering app to find newly planted trees on your street. Urban Forestry has a new website where you can find maps, apps, and activities to learn about trees in your neighborhood and all across the District

To learn what trees will be planted on what streets, please visit DDOT’s tree planting map. To learn more about the type of trees DDOT plants, please visit the District’s Diverse Canopy Map.

