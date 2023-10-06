THE GRINGOS LAUNCH NEW ALBUM "UNFINISHED BUSINESS" AFTER FOUR-DECADE HIATUS

Today marks the triumphant return of The Gringos, the iconic 70s rock horn band

SANDWICH, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the triumphant return of The Gringos, the iconic 70s rock horn band, with the release of their long-awaited third studio album, "Unfinished Business." After an absence of over four decades, the band is back in the spotlight, fulfilling their ambition to record and release good music.

The new album, released under the band's own label, Leer Records, symbolizes the band's unfulfilled aspiration since their heyday. Aptly titled "Unfinished Business," it serves as a testament to their enduring passion for music.

The Gringos, whose members are spread from coast to coast, including Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Prescott and Phoenix, Arizona, and Los Angeles, California, have been attempting to reunite since 2015. However, it wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of Zoom as a communication tool that they were finally able to reconnect and start working on their music once again.

The band began meeting daily via Zoom during the pandemic. This led to a plan to start recording tracks from their vast catalog of songs. The first song to be recorded and released was Tyler Newcomb’s "See The Light."

While all songs on "Unfinished Business" have been previously released as singles, fans can look forward to a few surprises. A selection of songs feature alternative mixes that the band believes offer a fresh listening experience.

"We felt it was time to give our listeners something different to listen to this time around," said a spokesperson for The Gringos. "We believe 'Unfinished Business' will not only resonate with our loyal fans who've been with us since the 70s but also introduce us to a whole new generation of listeners."

"Unfinished Business" is now available on all major streaming platforms.