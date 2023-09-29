Commissioner Kreidler asks insurers to expedite the approval process for debris removal

September 27, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler sent a letter earlier this week asking insurance companies and adjusters working with communities impacted by the Gray and Oregon Road fires to expedite the approval process for debris removal.

Speeding up the process will help assure people impacted by the August wildfires that debris removal is covered, so their rebuilding process can begin quickly.

“I also expect insurers and adjusters to educate their insureds on how the policy impacts debris removal,” Kreidler wrote. “The better you can communicate with all pertinent benefits under the policy so your insureds, the less confusion and disruption will occur as the claim progresses.”

The Grey and Oregon Road fires this summer burned over 10,000 acres apiece, destroyed 400 homes and, tragically, resulted in the loss of two lives.

Kreidler also urged property owners to review the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency’s special notice to property owners impacted by the fires.

Property owners should obtain an asbestos survey and provide their insurance company with the testing estimate, or the invoice for a survey, as soon as possible. They can also ask their insurer for a recommendation on debris removal companies and should provide their insurance company with an invoice for services once the removal is complete.

