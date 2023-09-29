October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month - Illinois DCFS reminds caregivers to practice the ABCs of safe sleep to save lives

ILLINOIS, September 29 - 106 Illinois infants died as a result of unsafe sleep practices in 2022





CHICAGO - Unsafe sleep is a leading cause of death for children 1 year old and younger and during Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month, Illinois DCFS is reminding parents and caregivers of three simple steps they can take to ensure infants are put to sleep safely.





"As much as we love our babies, sleeping with them is just not safe. In fact, unsafe sleep deaths are 100% preventable. It's crucial for parents and caregivers to learn and follow the ABCs of safe sleep. Infants should always sleep alone; on their backs; and in a safe crib," said Illinois DCFS Director Marc D. Smith. "Following these simple steps and removing bumpers, toys, blankets and other items from cribs could save the life of your child."





Most sleep-related deaths occur when infants are between 1 and 4 months old, and 90% occur before an infant reaches 6 months of age. In 2022, 106 infants in Illinois under the age of 1 died as a result of being put to sleep unsafely. Seventy-eight were found in locations other than a crib, bassinet or ‘pack and play;' 24 were found in positions other than on their back; and 42 were co-sleeping with another individual at the time of death.





Infants sleep safest alone in a crib with a firm mattress and tightly fitted sheet. The crib should be free of pillows, blankets, bumper pads and toys. Infants should never be placed on an adult bed or couch to sleep. If parents of young children are traveling, they should call ahead to make sure their accommodations include a crib or bring a ‘pack and play' if one is not available.









