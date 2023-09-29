Manchin Statement on the New Five-Year Oil and Gas Offshore Leasing Plan

September 29, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the below statement following the U.S. Department of the Interior’s release of the new five-year oil and gas offshore leasing plan.

“It’s now clear without a shadow of a doubt that without the IRA, this Administration would have ended federal oil and gas development completely. But instead of embracing the all-of-the-above energy bill that was signed into law, this Administration has once again decided to put their radical political agenda over American energy security, and the American people will pay the price. Granting the bare minimum of oil and gas leases will result in a minimum of renewables leases as well because the IRA tied the two together. You can’t have one without the other.

“To be clear - three lease sales is more than the zero we would have gotten had it not been for the IRA. But it makes no sense at all to actively be limiting our energy production while our adversaries are weaponizing energy around the world. This is a failure of leadership, and I will continue to do everything in my power to hold this Administration accountable.”