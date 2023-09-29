Carpet One Floor & Home of Spartanburg Announces The Launch Of Its New Website

Spartanburg, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartanburg, South Carolina -

Carpet One Floor & Home of Spartanburg, a flooring store in Spartanburg, South Carolina, has launched an updated website to make shopping for flooring easier and more fun for its local customers. For more information, visit https://www.carpetonespartanburg.com.

Serving Spartanburg, SC for over 50 years, Carpet One Spartanburg offers customers all kinds of flooring options, such as luxury vinyl, hardwood, carpet, laminate, rugs, and more, for a range of budgets. Whether homeowners are looking for premium flooring materials that have a luxurious look and feel or a value option that is long-lasting and easy to install, Carpet One Spartanburg can meet all flooring needs for residents in Spartanburg and nearby areas.

The company’s new website makes it extremely easy for customers to browse through its entire product range online, especially its in-stock selection that is available fast and can be installed the very next day. The flooring choices can be narrowed based on filters including type, lifestyle, color family, piece, and grain. The listings come with a picture of the flooring materials, the current sale price per square foot, a detailed description, and features and specifications such as category, appearance, end, installation, type, gloss, edge, and location.

To shop by product or lifestyle, visit https://www.carpetonespartanburg.com/flooring. The website also gives customers access to the Room Visualizer which allows them to see exactly how the new flooring materials will look in their space before they make a purchase. Customers can experiment with different flooring types, colors, patterns, and textures to find the flooring option that best suits their vision for their home or business.

Apart from putting the Spartanburg flooring store’s offerings front and center, the website also contains tons of educational materials that make it easier for customers to make the right choice. The company’s Flooring Guide has all the information that buyers need to know about before making a confident purchasing decision for their property. The website also lists the types of warranties, from Bronze to Titanium, that the store offers.

The owner of Carpet One Floor & Home of Spartanburg, Josh Ridings, talks about the launch of the new website by saying, “Our website has received a tremendous makeover! This update is a reflection of our strong brand and reputation that all locations are known for nationally. This website update better serves customers and those looking for quality flooring products for their homes or businesses. Whether you are looking for hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl, carpet or rugs, Carpet One Spartanburg has the flooring options you need and want from a reputable flooring store.”

Carpet One Floor & Home has received the love and support of local Spartanburg residents and has been blessed with a perfect 5.0 out of 5.0 rating on its Google Business Profile from a staggering 440+ reviews. In their testimonials, customers thank Carpet One Floor & Home and its staff for delivering a smooth and hassle-free in-store shopping experience, the store’s wide range of premium as well as budget offerings, and the responsive customer service. See their amazing Google reviews and Google business listing here: https://www.google.com/maps?cid=925240850856811708

A recent review says, “Words cannot adequately describe the difference our new flooring has made! The entire experience was led by first-class service, with progress checks along the way (our project took 6 days total). Brent is a true gentleman. We look forward to working with Carpet One Spartanburg again and highly recommend the team, the products, and the service!”

Another customer writes, “As a realtor, who’s been referring Carpet One to my clients for carpet replacement for several years, I have seen them do amazing, fast, and affordable work. My clients have all been beyond pleased. My family just did a big renovation project at our personal home and used Carpet One to have 4 custom rugs made. From start to finish, the process was easy and cost-friendly. Along with incredible customer service, they provided quick turnaround with the product arrival and delivered a quality product.”

Readers can contact Carpet One Floor & Home of Spartanburg at (864) 342-7524 for inquiries about its product range.

Josh Ridings