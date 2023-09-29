DATCP to Host International Exporters and Importers at 2023 World Dairy Expo

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 29, 2023

Contact: Neal Patten, Public Information Officer, (608) 440-0294

​neal.patten@wisconsin.gov









MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), in collaboration with Livestock Exporters Association (LEA) will host two workshops during World Dairy Expo for international exporters and importers.

The United States is recognized around the world for the ability to produce large volumes of high-quality dairy, beef, swine, sheep, goats, horses, and other livestock. The superior genetics are available to the entire world through members and partners of LEA and Wisconsin livestock and genetic suppliers.



Exporters' Workshop, DATCP will collaborate with LEA to present the latest export protocols, export certificate requirements, export financing, insurance, and order fulfillment processes, featuring speakers from the Export-Import Bank of the U.S., Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, and LEA members. New or experienced exporters, LEA members, industry affiliates, seedstock producers and breeders, those who are interested in having their farms used as quarantine facilities, veterinarians, and freight providers wanting to become more familiar with the export process will benefit from this in-depth discussion and information sharing. The workshop will take place in the Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall, 2nd Floor, Kegonsa Room, from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.



During the International Importers’ Workshop and Roundtable, presenters will share the international dairy outlook, U.S. government export finance programs, and industry best practices for buying U.S. livestock and agricultural products. Overseas businesses interested in purchasing U.S. agricultural products and domestic companies exporting to overseas market are encouraged to attend. The importers workshop will take place in the Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall, Mendota Room 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, October. 5, 2023.

Space is limited. Refreshments will be provided. Participation is free with paid World Dairy Expo admission, and is required by October 1, 2023. The sessions are funded by the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), a collaborative project proposed in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget between DATCP and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to promote the export of Wisconsin’s agricultural products.

Questions can be directed to Jennifer Lu, DATCP’s Economic Development Consultant, by phone at (608) 347-1852 or email at jennifer.lu@wisconsin.gov About the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE)

Wisconsin food, forestry and agriculture product exports set a record in 2022, according to U.S. Census trade data. Exports were shipped to 142 countries totaling nearly $4.22 billion, a 7% increase from the previous record in 2021. Through the WIAE, DATCP is working collaboratively with WEDC to build on that momentum by promoting Wisconsin agricultural products in the international marketplace. The WIAE provides flexibility to respond to exporting challenges and facilitates unique opportunities that connect exporters with international markets and buyers. For more information on the WIAE, visit: datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/WisconsinInitiativeForAgriculturalExports.aspx



###

