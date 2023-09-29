Barrasso: Offshore Plan is Latest Installment in Biden’s Anti-American Energy Agenda

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, issued the following statement after the Department of the Interior released its proposed five-year offshore oil and gas leasing plan.

The plan significantly limits America’s ability to develop oil and natural gas by cutting the amount of lease sales from at least eleven total sales over the course of five years down to just three. In addition, this schedule continues the administration’s assault on American energy by undermining domestic energy production and reducing investment in the countless communities that rely on oil and natural gas production.

“Since President Biden’s first day in office, he has made clear that he favors foreign oil over American energy. That means higher prices here at home, fewer jobs for Americans, and more money for our adversaries.” said ranking member Barrasso. “With the release of today’s five-year offshore leasing schedule, Biden is surrendering our nation’s energy independence. America is one of the cleanest, most responsible, and most efficient producers of oil and natural gas in the world. It’s a disgrace that the Biden Administration refuses to acknowledge that simple truth.”

Background information:

The Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA) requires the Secretary of the Interior to prepare a five-year schedule of proposed lease sales to best meet national energy needs. To comply with the law, the Bureau of Ocean Management (BOEM) should have released a proposed schedule in June 2022. This marked the first time since OCSLA was enacted that no leasing plan was implemented by the legal deadline.

The 2017-2022 five-year plan included two lease sales each year in the Gulf of Mexico and one sale in Alaska. Today’s plan proposes to hold only three sales in the Gulf and zero in Alaska over the next five years, a reduction of more than 70 percent.

The position of BOEM Director, which does not require Senate confirmation, is held by Elizabeth Klein. Director Klein was previous considered for the role of Deputy Secretary of the Interior, but the Biden Administration abandoned her nomination after it became clear she could not secure confirmation.