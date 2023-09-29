Submit Release
Barrasso: Secretary Haaland is Causing Unnecessary Harm by Closing National Parks

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, issued the following statement after the Department of the Interior announced its plan to close the national parks in the event of a shut down.

“Secretary Haaland is choosing to put politics ahead of people. The Biden administration has the ability to keep our nation’s parks open and accessible. Instead, they’re deliberately trying to make a government shutdown as painful as possible for American families and visitors alike. This outrageous decision will only hurt Wyoming’s gateway communities and the people who depend on the parks for their livelihood,” said ranking member Barrasso.

Background Information:

On September 20, 2023, ranking member Barrasso sent a letter urging Secretary Haaland to use the authorities Congress granted her in the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) to keep the national parks and other public lands open and accessible in the event of a government shutdown.

