Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,585 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Statement on the New Five-Year Oil and Gas Offshore Leasing Plan

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the below statement following the U.S. Department of the Interior’s release of the new five-year oil and gas offshore leasing plan.

“It’s now clear without a shadow of a doubt that without the IRA, this Administration would have ended federal oil and gas development completely. But instead of embracing the all-of-the-above energy bill that was signed into law, this Administration has once again decided to put their radical political agenda over American energy security, and the American people will pay the price. Granting the bare minimum of oil and gas leases will result in a minimum of renewables leases as well because the IRA tied the two together. You can’t have one without the other.  

“To be clear - three lease sales is more than the zero we would have gotten had it not been for the IRA. But it makes no sense at all to actively be limiting our energy production while our adversaries are weaponizing energy around the world. This is a failure of leadership, and I will continue to do everything in my power to hold this Administration accountable.”

You just read:

Manchin Statement on the New Five-Year Oil and Gas Offshore Leasing Plan

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more