B’nai Torah Congregation is Collecting Cereal Through October to Fill Local Food Pantry

B'nai Torah Congregation Summer Faerman

Summer Faerman, Director of the TLC Program at B’nai Torah, Launches the ‘We Take Food Insecurity Cerealously’ Drive to Celebrate Her Birthday

I always pick an item that is hard to come by at the food banks. Cereal is expensive, yet it is a staple in so many homes. Our hope is to show the community that we take food insecurity ‘cerealously'.” — Faerman, Director of the TLC Program