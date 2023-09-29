Press Releases

09/29/2023

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Awarded $2 Million Federal Grant To Improve Energy Efficiency in the Manufacturing Sector

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s (DECD) Office of Manufacturing has been awarded a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to support the rapid deployment of smart manufacturing technologies into Connecticut’s supply chain. The goal of the initiative is to help small and medium-sized companies in the state reduce their carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and improve energy efficiency.

“Connecticut is a leader in advanced manufacturing, and this grant reflects the confidence in our federal government for us to continue taking this lead,” Governor Lamont said. “Working to reduce CO2 emissions and improve energy efficiency meets two important goals of our administration – meeting our targets to combat the impacts of climate change and lowering the cost of doing business for Connecticut manufacturers.”

“Connecticut is home to a thriving advanced manufacturing industry that is especially critical to our national security,” Senator Richard Blumenthal said. “These federal funds will supply Connecticut manufacturers with energy-efficient technology to reduce carbon emissions and help tackle the climate crisis. I am proud to have fought for these funds alongside the Connecticut delegation, and I will continue to push for clean energy solutions for our state’s manufacturing sector.”

“Connecticut manufacturing is the backbone our state’s economy, and these companies play a major role in helping us reach our climate goals,” Senator Chris Murphy said. “This $2 million federal grant is going to help smaller manufacturers across the state begin implementing innovative technology to lower their carbon emissions and help them become more energy efficient. I’ll continue pushing for more federal government investments in the future of Connecticut manufacturing.”

“Federal funding we secured in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will bolster Connecticut’s manufacturing sector and support both public and private efforts to lower energy costs and reduce emissions,” Congressman John B. Larson (CT-01) said. “Since President Biden took office, we’ve seen record job growth, including thousands of new, good-paying manufacturing jobs here in Connecticut. The State Manufacturing Leadership Program will bring new jobs to the state and expand our presence as a hub for clean energy manufacturing and innovation.”

“Connecticut is one of America’s great manufacturing hubs – thanks in part to federal investments like this $2 million award and the outstanding workforce training programs that have prepared workers to take on new jobs in clean energy manufacturing, infrastructure development, defense manufacturing, and more,” Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02) said. “In fact, this week, Connecticut was rated one of the top ten states for defense spending, highlighting the large role the defense industry and manufacturing plays in our state. I look forward to seeing how this new investment will help Connecticut’s manufacturing industry continue to lead the way and improve energy efficiency across the sector.”

“This investment from the U.S. Department of Energy will increase Connecticut’s competitiveness on a global stage, creating good-paying American jobs, and accelerating our clean energy economy,” Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) said. “This funding will allow us to be on the cutting edge of nationwide efforts to promote clean, affordable, and reliable energy strategies. By deploying these energy efficiency technologies, we can begin building upon and supporting our states robust manufacturing sector. I am proud that Connecticut is able to play a part in meeting the nation's long term clean energy and climate goals.”

“I’m glad to see manufacturing companies in Connecticut awarded the funds they need to invest in innovative technologies that will reduce costs, improve efficiency, and cut harmful emissions,” Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) said. “Federal investments like these allow our manufacturing sector to continue to lead and flourish, providing good jobs and contributing to a cleaner energy future.”

“Investing in lowering carbon dioxide emissions and improving energy efficiency produces jobs, fights climate change, and strengthens our advanced manufacturing industry in Connecticut,” Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (CT-05) said. “Enhancing our supply chain with high-quality manufacturing technologies increases production and grows skilled workers across our state.”

The DECD’s Office of Manufacturing is partnering with the University of Connecticut, the Center for Advanced Technology, Inc., and CONNSTEP to launch the two-year pilot program that this grant is supporting. DECD will be matching the grant with $654,648 in funding.

“Connecticut’s manufacturing supply chain is known around the world for its skilled workforce, innovation, and productivity, but we know we can’t rest on our laurels,” Paul Lavoie, Connecticut’s chief manufacturing officer, said. “Strategically planning for and investing in our manufacturing future is critical to our long-term economic success, and this award will help build capacity and resilience throughout our manufacturing ecosystem.”

For more information about the state’s efforts to support and strengthen Connecticut’s manufacturing sector, visit the Office of Manufacturing’s website at manufacturing.ct.gov.