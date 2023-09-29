$1.36 Million In Charitable Gaming Grants Paid To Community Groups Across Saskatchewan

CANADA, September 29 - Released on September 29, 2023

More than 800 groups and organizations in Saskatchewan received $1.36 million in charitable gaming grants from Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) in the first quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

"These grants assist the vital work being done in every corner of our province by charitable groups and organizations and their many wonderful volunteers," Minister Responsible for LGS Laura Ross said. "Charitable gaming grants support everything from youth and amateur sport to community arts and culture to local service clubs, seniors' centres, hospital foundations, school and library programs, volunteer fire departments, animal rescue and wildlife preservation efforts, and so much more."

Grants were paid to charitable groups and organizations in more than 260 Saskatchewan communities. Nearly $226,000 was provided to groups in Saskatoon and more than $231,000 to groups in Regina. In addition:

Meadow Lake and area groups received more than $105,000

Yorkton, Melville and area groups received more than $98,000

Humboldt, Melfort and area groups received more than $96,000

Weyburn, Estevan and area groups received nearly $80,000

Prince Albert and area groups received more than $53,000

Groups and organizations in good standing that conduct licensed charitable gaming activities such as bingos, raffles, breakopen ticket sales, Texas hold 'em poker tournaments and Monte Carlo events receive these quarterly grants.

The charities don't have to apply for the grants. Instead, the amount of each grant paid by LGS is calculated by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) based on financial reports and other information submitted by the group or organization as part of SLGA's charitable gaming licensing process.

The grants equal 25 per cent of the net revenue raised by each charitable event, to a maximum of $100,000 per group or organization annually.

"Charitable groups and organizations and their thousands of volunteers are part of the fabric of Saskatchewan, helping to strengthen communities right across the province," Ross said. "Our government is pleased to encourage and reward the hard work and amazing community spirit of these groups and volunteers through the charitable gaming grant program."

