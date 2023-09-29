Weyburn Family Resource Centre Now Has Location To Call Their Own

CANADA, September 29 - Released on September 29, 2023

Today, Crown Investments Corporation Minister and Weyburn-Big Muddy MLA Dustin Duncan, on behalf of Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill, joined City of Weyburn officials, Holy Family Roman Catholic Separate School Division (RCSSD) officials, families, children and community members to celebrate the grand opening of The Family Place Weyburn Early Years Family Resource Centre's new location.

"This is an exciting day as we celebrate the much-anticipated grand opening of the Weyburn Early Years Family Resource Centre," Duncan said. "Family resource centres remain an essential resource in communities and provide access to high-quality early learning for children and allow families to have the support they need."

Early Years Family Resource Centres support families with children under the age of six by offering free programming, services, parental education, access to professionals and information all under one roof.

From October 2022 to March 2023, The Family Place Weyburn Early Years Family Resource Centre served over 2,200 adults and children, had 120 visiting professionals offer their expertise to families and had a social media following of over 3,400 people.

"The Family Place Weyburn Early Years Resource Centre is extremely excited to grow and expand our services to continue to meet the ever-changing needs of our community as it, too, grows," The Family Place Weyburn Early Years Family Resource Centre Executive Director Dawn Gutzke said. "All of us involved in this new venture for Weyburn and area have grown into one big family and are proud to effectively serve our community together!"

The Weyburn Early Years Family Resource Centre was developed through a community planning table with many organizations including Holy Family RCSSD as the accountable partner and The Family Place who oversees the day-to-day operations.

"As the accountable partner, Holy Family RCSSD is thrilled to announce and be part of the grand opening for the new location of The Family Place Weyburn Early Years Family Resource Centre," Education of Holy Family RCSSD Director Gwen Keith said. "This collaborative endeavor signifies our commitment to fostering early childhood development and strengthening our community. We are pleased to celebrate this exciting milestone in Weyburn."

In 2022-23, $273,655 in funding was provided to the Holy Family RCSSD for the Weyburn Early Years Family Resource Centre through the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

There are currently 15 fully operational Early Years Family Resource Centres in the province. This past spring, the governments of Saskatchewan and Canada announced $1.3 million in startup funding for the development of six new Early Years Family Resource Centres in Île-à-la-Crosse, Kindersley, Regina, Saskatoon, Tisdale and Warman/Martensville with $215,000 going to each centre. The addition of these six new centres will bring the total number of Early Years Family Resource Centres to 21.

Information about the 15 fully operational Early Years Family Resource Centres can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/community-programs-for-new-families-in-canada#family-resource-centres-in-canadaw.

-30-

For more information, contact: