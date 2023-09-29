Commissioner Simson participates in International Climate and Energy Summit in Madrid

On Monday 2 October, Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will be in Madrid, Spain, to attend the International Climate and Energy Summit: Building a Grand Coalition to keep 1.5°C within reach hosted by the Government of Spain and International Energy Agency (IEA). The Summit will bring together energy and climate ministers from around the world just weeks before the COP28 Climate Change Conference, to build a coalition to accelerate momentum towards reaching the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C.

Commissioner Simson will participate in ministerial sessions focused on enabling a just transition while moving away from fossil fuels, and how to rally countries around global targets for renewables and energy efficiency at COP28. The Commissioner will also attend a roundtable conversation with representatives of governments, industry and civil society.

Commissioner Simson will also hold a bilateral meeting with Teresa Ribera, Deputy Prime-Minister of the Spanish Government and Minister for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, to discuss current policy issues and ongoing legislative files, including the reform of the EU electricity market design.

