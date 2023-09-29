Moldova joins the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Today, the EU and Moldova sign the Agreement for Moldova to become a Participating State in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Once the Agreement is ratified by Moldova, it will provisionally apply until the full entry into force on 1 January 2024.

This major step of Moldova joining the foundation of the EU’s disaster risk management system was marked with a visit by the Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, to Chișinău, where he met Minister of Internal Affairs Adrian Efros. They both signed the Agreement to grant Moldova membership status in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism is based on cooperation and solidarity. This allows states to offer assistance to another state when it is struck by a disaster. Moldova has benefitted from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to cope with a large-scale displacement triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this year, the EU has also deployed 36 power generators to 30 hospitals across Moldova from its rescEU energy reserve. Additionally, the EU has also supported Moldova with EUR 48 million in humanitarian aid since the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

As a full member of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, Moldova will not only be able to receive immediate support, but can also send assistance to countries affected by man-made or natural disasters through the Mechanism, leading to a stronger and better coordinated crisis response in Europe and in the rest of the world.

Background

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism aims to strengthen cooperation between the EU countries and 10 Participating States (Iceland, Norway, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Türkiye, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Ukraine and most recently Moldova) on civil protection to improve prevention, preparedness, and response to disasters.

When an emergency overwhelms the response capabilities of a country in Europe and beyond, it can request assistance through the Mechanism. The European Commission plays a key role in coordinating the disaster response worldwide. Since its inception in 2001, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has responded to 700 requests for assistance inside and outside the EU.

Since the onset of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, over 700 000 people have fled to Moldova, and the country currently hosts more than 100 000 Ukrainian refugees. 18 EU Member States and Norway have offered in-kind assistance to Moldova through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. It includes amongst others, shelter items, medical aid, food and energy supplies. Given the magnitude of the needs, the Commission has also mobilised medical equipment from the rescEU medical stockpiles based in Germany, Hungary and the Netherlands. In addition, the EU is funding humanitarian projects in Moldova to support vulnerable refugees from Ukraine, local families hosting them, as well as vulnerable Moldovans in need. To this end, the EU has allocated EUR 48 million in humanitarian assistance since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.