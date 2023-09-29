Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Holds Special Board Meeting on Monday, Oct. 2, via Zoom

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will hold a special meeting via Zoom on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, from Noon to 1 p.m.

During the meeting, the Board will consider the following items of business:

No further business will be addressed at this meeting. A full agenda and board materials are available on the WBC website

Anyone interested in joining the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/Special_Mtg or by calling 1.669.900.6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted). If joining by phone please note your ability to interact with the panelists may be limited due to system limitations.

Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting should send an email to [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, stating your name and the topic you wish to address.

The next regular meeting of the WBC Board of Directors is scheduled to be held virtually on December 12 and 13, 2023.