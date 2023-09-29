Pheasant hunting season in the Panhandle is just around the corner

Boundary-Smith Creek WMA

Located at the Idaho-British Columbia border, the Boundary-Smith Creek WMA is in the breathtaking Kootenai River Valley. The WMA is characterized by just over 2,000 acres of public land, and it includes both wetland, forested and upland habitat.

Grizzly bears often frequent the WMA, so hunters should be bear aware and carry bear spray.

The entire WMA is open to hunting, but there is no shooting allowed within 100 yards of the WMA headquarters located at the northeastern-most corner of the WMA.

For the youth hunt, pheasants will be released in the field just north of Smith Creek and west of the WMA headquarters; there are parking areas at these locations. Additionally, birds can and do move from the stocked area, so you might find birds throughout the WMA, especially later in the youth hunt. After the youth hunt, all other releases will be scattered throughout the WMA (see map).

Detailed pheasant stocking plans at the Boundary-Smith Creek WMA can be found on our Pheasant Stocking Program webpage.