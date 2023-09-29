Gaining Consumer Trust in an AI-Wary Era: striking a harmony between advances in technology and our need for human interaction

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a rapidly evolving landscape where AI technology has been met with skepticism by a majority of Americans*, eStreamly is facing these concerns with the relaunch of their website get.eStreamly.com and product which brings together human connection whilst harnessing the power of cutting edge technology to empower businesses to increase their sales potential.



The new website, get.eStreamly.com was launched in late July 2023, as the trading arm of Streamify Live commerce, a company committed to generating a great live shopping experience for consumers and businesses.

Live Shopping is already a $31B** market, with research suggesting it will reach $67.8 Billion by 2026. It provides shoppers with the ability to ask questions, see a product and understand its uses whilst using an ecommerce platform. eStreamly is a service which connects the ‘shop’ to the live stream - allowing users to stay on their chosen platform whilst still being able to make their purchases. “The live shopping space has become a burgeoning frontier. Many brands are making strides into this arena,” says Michael Yang, Streamer in Chief at Livecozy. "The numbers speak for themselves, and it's an exciting time. We anticipate further growth as more brands recognize the potential of live shopping and the positive results it can yield."

Data from CNN reveals a surge in investments from venture capitalists within the generative AI sector, showing the growing confidence and enthusiasm for AI-powered technology. Suggesting AI will not be going anywhere, how businesses use this and gain consumer confidence will be the challenge. eStreamly has the capacity to supercharge businesses potential whilst enabling them to keep their connection with the consumer, helping to gain consumer trust.

“We see live video commerce as being the natural evolution of ecommerce,” says Nicolas Bailliache, co-founder of eStreamly. “When we saw the potential for consumer engagement with both products and services combined with the cutting edge integration of technology we knew this was going to be a game changing service for many companies.” By having the convenience of eCommerce combined with the dynamic and interactive nature of live video, eStreamly is redefining the shopping experience, fostering trust and empowering consumers and businesses.

* https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2022/03/17/how-americans-think-about-artificial-intelligence/

* *https://www.retaildive.com/news/us-livestream-commerce-expected-to-surpass-31b-in-2023-report/644319/

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Nicolas Bailliache Email nicolas@estreamly.com https://get.estreamly.com Cell: 855 898 8960