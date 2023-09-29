Matthew Hanley joins Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management as Vice President

Matt's experience serving different clients with a holistic approach paired with his desire to be a resource to clients for all their financial concerns will make him a great asset to our team.” — Troy Elser, Partner, Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, fast growing, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that Matthew Hanley has joined their team as a Vice President.

Troy Elser, Partner at Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, welcomed Matthew stating “We are thrilled to have Matthew join us in Hunt Valley. His experience serving different types of clients with a holistic approach paired with his desire to be a resource to clients for all their financial concerns will make him a great asset to our team.”

Matthew Hanley has a holistic approach to wealth management. He works with families on everything from long-term retirement planning, education planning, and charitable gifting to budgeting for vacations. His clients span from college students to retirees, giving him vast experience in investment planning at all stages of life. Prior to joining Seventy2 Capital, Matthew spent over ten years at Merrill Lynch, first as an intern and then as a Financial Advisor.

When asked about his new role, Matthew was quoted saying “I am excited to be a part of a truly client-focused practice. At Seventy2 Capital I will have all the same offerings of a large wirehouse firm in addition to the freedom to offer clients unbiased solutions that best fit their needs. After years of searching for the right home for my practice and my clients, I am confident I have finally found it in Seventy2 Capital.”



About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. We have been recognized as one of the 2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams - High Net Worth in the United States and 2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams. Visit Seventy2Capital.com.

The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue, and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. High Net Worth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically under $10mm, though may have accounts with higher amounts.

The Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (WFAFN), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what is right for clients.

Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) is a division within Wells Fargo & Company. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.