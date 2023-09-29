Governor Lamont Releases $24.5 Million in State Grants to 60 Small Towns for Infrastructure Improvements

09/29/2023

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is approving the release of $24.5 million in state grants for 60 small towns in Connecticut that will be used to complete a wide variety of infrastructure improvements, such as road safety reconstruction projects, sewer and drainage upgrades, sidewalk and pedestrian safety enhancements, recreational facility upgrades, and other kinds of capital improvement projects.

The grants are provided through the Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP), a state program managed by the Office of Policy and Management (OPM) that delivers grants to small towns for economic development, community conservation, and quality-of-life capital projects.

“Our small towns are an integral part of what makes Connecticut such a special place to live and work,” Governor Lamont said. “By working with them on these grants, the state can help get these vital projects completed so these towns can continue to grow, thrive, and attract businesses, while improving the quality of life for our residents.”

Towns seeking funding under this round of STEAP grants were required to submit applications to OPM by August 18, 2023. Those whose applications have been approved will soon receive official award notification and instructions from OPM.

Funding to support these grants was approved at a recent meeting of the State Bond Commission, a group that Governor Lamont leads as chairperson. In addition to the grants from the state, municipalities are also contributing funding to support the projects, bringing the total spent on the 60 projects to $46.7 million in state, local, and other funding sources.

The grants awarded in this round of STEAP grants include:

Andover : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the Andover Recreation Facility Enhancements Phase II. This will be matched by $150,000 from the town.

Barkhamsted : $384,246 in state funding is approved for the reconstruction of roads. This will be matched by $93,400 from the town.

Beacon Falls : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the reconstruction of West Road. This will be matched by $1,987,000 from the town and $150,000 in additional funding.

Bethany : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the renovation of the Department of Public Works Building and parking area. This will be matched by $103,715 from the town.

Bolton : $500,000 in state funding is approved for upgrades to Herrick Park Field. This will be matched by $102,000 from the town.

Bridgewater : $232,000 in state funding is approved for the replacement of the Burnham Library roof. This will be matched by $58,000 from the town.

Brookfield : $489,000 in state funding is approved for town hall campus renovations. This will be matched by $100,000 from the town.

Brooklyn : $250,000 in state funding is approved for reconstruction of Church Street. This will be matched by $20,000 from the town.

Canton : $374,485 in state funding is approved for treatment plant capacity improvements. This will be matched by $93,620 from the town.

Cheshire : $500,000 in state funding is approved for Cheshire Community Pool enhancements. This will be matched by $364,303 from the town.

Clinton : $500,000 in state funding is approved for fire department radio replacements. This will be matched by $576,000 from the town.

Colebrook : $418,479.50 in state funding is approved for roads and parking lot reconstruction. This will be matched by $104,619 from the town.

Coventry : $315,000 in state funding is approved for improvements at Patriots Park. This will be matched by $30,000 in town funds and an additional $5,000 in other funding.

East Granby : $500,000 in state funding is approved for upgrades at East Granby Farms Recreation Area. This will be matched by $360,000 in town funds.

East Lyme : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Plants Dam. This will be matched by $137,900 in town funds.

Eastford : $156,616 in state funding is approved for the town parking lots and playground resurfacing and paving. This will be matched by $39,154 in town funds.

Essex : $444,000 in state funding is approved for Ferry Street improvements. This will be matched by $111,000 in town funds.

Farmington : $500,000 in state funding is approved to install sidewalks on Meadow Road. This will be matched by $534,832 in town funds.

Glastonbury : $500,000 in state funding is approved to construct new parking areas to support up to 70 units of affordable housing on Nye Road. This will be matched by $295,700 in town funds.

Goshen : $500,000 in state funding is approved for a new public works facility. This will be matched by $500,000 in town funds.

Granby : $126,8000 in state funding is approved for senior center kitchen renovations. This will be matched by $9,680 in town funds and $30,000 in additional funding.

Harwinton : $464,000 in state funding is approved for sewer collection system rehabilitation. This will be matched by $96,000 in town funds.

Hebron : $474,000 in state funding is approved for the Hebron Green pedestrian connection and parking improvement. This will be matched by $80,000 in town funds.

Litchfield : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the reconstruction of East Litchfield Road. This will be matched by $771,784 in town funds.

Lyme : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the Lymes’ Senior Center renovations and expansion. This will be matched by $937,731 in town funds. Project is a regional shared service with the town of Old Lyme.

Madison : $401,600 in state funding is approved for the town campus gym floor replacement. This will be matched by $100,400 in town funds.

Marlborough : $262,000 in state funding is approved for the Blish Memorial Park Boat Ramp reconstruction and ADA improvements. This will be matched by $256,839 in town funds.

Monroe : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the upgrades and expansion of the animal control facility. This will be matched by $384,083 in town funds.

Morris : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the John Weik Bridge reconstruction. This will be matched by $200,000 in town funds.

New Fairfield : $475,272 in state funding is approved for upgrades to the town green. This will be matched by $413,117 in town funds.

Newington : $240,000 in state funding is approved for the Mill Pond Falls pedestrian bridge replacement. This will be matched by $60,000 in town funds.

North Haven : $427,512 in state funding is approved for a new fire department apparatus garage. This will be matched by $106,879 in town funds.

North Stonington : $380,922 in state funding is approved for town building and athletic field improvements. This will be matched by $95,231 in town funds.

Old Lyme : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the Lymes’ Senior Center renovations and expansion. This will be matched by $2,813,193 in town funds. Project is a regional shared service with the town of Lyme.

Old Saybrook : $500,000 in state funding is approved for fire department radio upgrades. This will be matched by $85,878 in town funds.

Plainfield : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the construction of a community pavilion. This will be matched by $500,000 in town funds and $49,473 in additional funding.

Plymouth : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the road improvements. This will be matched by $498,724 in town funds and $501,276 in additional funds.

Portland : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the replacement of the High Street water main. This will be matched by $100,000 in town funds and $1,200,000 in additional funds.

Ridgefield : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the replacement of the Mountain Road culvert. This will be matched by $266,100 in town funds.

Roxbury : $250,000 in state funding is approved for the removal of two underground storage tanks and new tank installation. This will be matched by $50,000 in town funds.

Salem : $198,560 in state funding is approved for town hall upgrades. This will be matched by $49,700 in town funds.

Seymour : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the HVAC upgrades at the community center. This will be matched by $242,604 in town funds.

Shelton : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the upgrades to sports fields. This will be matched by $523,100 in town funds.

Sherman : $240,000 in state funding is approved for new recreational facilities. This will be matched by $48,000 in town funds.

Somers : $152,729 in state funding is approved to replace the fire department roof. This will be matched by $38,182 in town funds.

Southbury : $276,412 in state funding is approved for reconstruction and safety improvements at the transfer station. This will be matched by $70,000 in town funds.

Southington : $500,000 in state funding is approved for athletic field reconstruction. This will be matched by $206,663 in town funds.

Stafford : $209,274 in state funding is approved for the replacement and paving of the community center parking lot and lower parking area at the Kealy Complex. This will be matched by $10,000 in town funds and $21,228 in additional funding.

Stonington : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the Mystic River Boathouse Park project. This will be matched by $2,200,000 in town funds and $753,889 in additional funding.

Thompson : $500,000 in state funding is approved for Thompson schools track and athletic field reconstruction. This will be matched by $1,046,166 in town funding.

Tolland : $332,000 in state funding is approved for upgrades at Heron Cove Park. This will be matched by $83,000 in town funds.

Union : $400,000 in state funding is approved for the reconstruction of Webster Road. This will be matched by $70,850 in town funds.

Voluntown : $424,000 in state funding is approved for the Gate Street Playground. This will be matched by $106,000 in town funds.

Warren : $51,873 in state funding is approved to repair the Warren Public Library. This will be matched by $15,000 in town funds.

Watertown : $500,000 in state funding is approved for renovations at the highway garage. This will be matched by $100,000 in town funds.

Weston : $438,240 in state funding is approved for roof repairs and solar panel installation at the Department of Public Works garage. This will be matched by $109,560 in town funds.

Westport : $500,000 in state funding is approved for sidewalks along Cross Highway. This will be matched by $411,000 in town funds.

Wilton : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the police department storage facility. This will be matched by $150,838 in town funds.

Winchester : $250,000 in state funding is approved for the renovation of the community resource center.