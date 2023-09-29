60-year Party membership badge presented to former Party chief Nông Đức Mạnh

VIETNAM, September 29 -

HÀ NỘI — A ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Party Central Committee in Hà Nội on Friday to present a badge of the 60-year Party membership to former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng presented the badge to his predecessor at the event, which also saw the presence of President Võ Văn Thưởng, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ, and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Trương Thị Mai.

Congratulating the former Party leader on receiving the badge, General Secretary Trọng said Mạnh used to serve in many positions from the grassroots level to the Secretary of a provincial Party committee, the NA Chairman in the 9th and 10th tenures, and the General Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 9th (2001-2006) and 10th (2006-2011) tenures.

In any posts, Mạnh has always stayed loyal to the Party, the Fatherland, and the people, persistent in the Party’s goals and ideals, made unceasing self-improvement efforts, and strived to successfully fulfill all assigned tasks.

He has also stayed close to the public, upheld principles, respected and maintained solidarity, brought into play the collective wisdom and democracy in leadership, and shared experience with successors.

General Secretary Trọng wished his predecessor good health, happiness, longevity, and more contributions to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party, State, and people.

Expressing his honour to receive the badge – a recognition of his dedications to the Party and the revolution over the past 60 years, former General Secretary Manh pledged to keep his absolute loyalty to the Party’s ideals and guidelines, and set a good example in studying and following late President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, morality and style so as to deserve the membership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. — VNS