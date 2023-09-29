Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) to Host New Library Staff Affinity Session on 10/5

School librarians are leaving the profession, nationwide and in Maine. Yet we know the impact of school librarians on student learning and growth, particularly during the pandemic — and how a certified school librarian prepares students for their post-secondary success.

The Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) is a professional community for all school library staff whose members access free, ongoing professional development, scholarship opportunities for continued learning, members-only resources, mentoring, and support. With a modest annual membership fee of $25, MASL connects, uplifts, and supports school library staff across our state.

MASL is hosting a “Newbie” Affinity Session on October 5th at 7:00 pm via Zoom, suitable for new hires in libraries, new school librarians or library ed techs, anyone who has transitioned from the classroom to a library, or a staff member who is juggling multiple roles (including a library assignment), or just anyone who still feels “new” at their job in a Maine school library!

“Send all the new school library folks our way,” says Iris Eichenlaub, chair of MASL’s Mentoring Committee, “as the lonely-onlies in our buildings (or district), connecting with the Maine school librarian professional community is how we keep more librarians in Maine schools.”

Register here for the “Newbie” Affinity Session on October 5th.

For more information or further questions, reach out to maslibraries@gmail.com.