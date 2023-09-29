Lewis Avenue Scheduled for Closure at Benson Road in Sioux Falls for Concrete Paving

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023

Contact: Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Lewis Avenue will be closed at Benson Road beginning Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The closure will be in place for approximately three weeks for concrete surfacing. Lewis Avenue traffic will be detoured using Benson Road to Potsdam Avenue. Access will be maintained for local businesses.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times through the Interstate 229 and Benson Road reconstruction project. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the area. Traffic control measures will continue to guide motorists around all project closures.

This work is part of a $34.3 million project that will reconstruct one and one-half miles of Benson Road and portions of the nearby I-229 ramps. Work includes construction of a diverging diamond interchange, structure work, grading, concrete surfacing, curb and gutter, storm sewer, lighting, signals, permanent signing, and pavement marking.

The prime contractor for this project is T&R Contracting of Sioux Falls. The overall completion date for this project is Friday, June 27, 2025. For more information about this project, please visit the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/bensonroad-i-229-pcn-04xk.

