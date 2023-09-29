The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan took part in the meeting of heads of delegations in the «Central Asia + Germany» format

29/09/2023

On September 29, 2023, The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is on a working visit to Berlin, took part in the meeting of heads of delegations «Central Asia + Germany» format.

The meeting, held in the format of a business breakfast chaired by the Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany, was also attended by the Presidents of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

At the beginning of his speech, Hero-Arkadag noted that Turkmenistan welcomes the initiative to create a new multilateral format and is ready to expand partnership in all areas of common interest.

Today, the countries of Central Asia intend to further develop interaction aimed at creating conditions in the region to ensure the well-being of the peoples of our countries. In this context, it was emphasized that among modern problems the most pending ones are issues of security, social-economic development, ecology and humanization of international relations.

Touching upon the issue of economic development, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, first of all, noted the global interconnectedness of this process. Today, the system of world economic relations implies not only the integration of the economies of different countries, but also the coherence of the work of many of its components.

These included traditional areas: energy, transport and the financial sector, as well as new modern segments of the economy, such as digitalization, artificial intelligence and «green» technologies. Also during the high-level meeting, took place an exchange of views on the development of cooperation in the environmental, cultural and humanitarian spheres.