New to The Street Announces its Four Corporate Interviews Airing on Newsmax and The FOX Business Network

Broadcastings Begin Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street , an FMW Media production, will air its four (4) corporate interviews on Newsmax and the FOX Business Network .



New to The Street airs on Newsmax on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following interviews:

1). Coffee - NuZee, Inc.'s interview with Randy Weaver , Chief Financial Officer.

2). American Made Products - American Rebel Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB) interview with Andy Ross, Chairman/CEO.

3). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO/President.

4). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

Randy Weaver , Chief Financial Officer of N u Zee, I n c. ("NuZee") ("NuZee Coffee"), talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about the Company's single server and its co-packing coffee products . Randy provides more information about the Company's recently announced relationship with Stone Brewing , a prominent US craft beer company. Nuzee is developing a single server and bagged coffee specialty products to mimic Stone Beer's flavors. The new co-branded and private-label coffee flavors will be available online at Stone Brewing Coffee . Stone Brewing has a sizeable opt-in following, which Nuzee believes will be a turn-key opportunity for those interested in purchasing the new coffee flavors. Also, the Company entered into an agreement with CA Fortune , a marketing firm that expects to further the sales/marketing reach on the Nuzee/Stone Brewing single service and bagged coffee lines. Retail store locations will carry the products soon. NuZee's "Pour Over" or "Brew Bag" (Tea Bag Style) single-serve coffee is different than the competitors' "K-cup" disposable single-server coffer products, which need a brewing machine to make a cup. The "Pour Over" bag product uses less water and coffee, is available in many flavors, and can make a cup anywhere. Nuzee's has an established and strong market for its single-serve product in Japan and is developing the US market. Nuzee believes that the Stone Brewing co-branding relationship and developing and expanding operations in the US and globally will increase its revenues accordingly. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit NuZee, Inc. - https://mynuzee.com/ . The interview will air on the FOX Business Network on August 21, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

America Rebel Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB) Chairman/CEO Andy Ross is with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Andy talks about AREB, a NASDAQ publicly traded company that makes "American Made" products. Recognized as "America's Patriotic Brand," the Company has several product lines, including safes. A recent FBI raid on the home of a suspected participant on January 6, 2021, at the US Capitol Building revealed a disturbing issue. A competitor's safe, Liberty Safe , was in the home, and the FBI contacted that manufacturer about the make and model, and then Liberty handed over data to open the safe without proper legal premise. Andy explains to viewers that the Company would request appropriate legal service if the FBI contacted American Rebel regarding its Champion safe. Andy informs viewers that American Rebel believes in the United States Constitution and those rights inherent to Americans. Privacy is essential to every American, and if the FBI served the Company, Management would fight the legal subpoena under constitutional grounds. American Rebel would never hand over proprietary safe codes. Demand is up for the Champion's safes because of this FBI incident. American Rebel's Champion Safes are affordable and reliable. Another soon-to-launch American Rebel product, "American Rebel Beer," is coming to market. The US Beer market generates around $44B yearly, and American Rebel Beer is looking forward to breaking into the US Beer market. The roll-out of its lager and light beers will be regional, with the expectation of becoming national in 2024. AREB is working on other beer flavors, with roll-outs expected in the months ahead. During the Show, Andy announces his new Music CD, "I Stand for You," which can be heard on airwaves or downloaded digitally. The American Rebel Beer jingle will air soon. Viewers can learn more about the Company's mission and products through its strong social media presence, websites, and websites like www.americanrebel.com and www.andyross.com . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit America Rebel, Inc . - http://www.americanrebel.com/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with John Lai, CEO/President of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) ("PetVivo") about the Company. PetVivo manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and pet therapeutics. John updates viewers about the Company's patented product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , a veterinarian's tool to help pet owners manage their pets' osteoarthritis and joint-related ailments. Today's Veterinary Practice recently published a peer-reviewed article about Spryng's efficacy. The Author, Dr. Tamara Grubb, DVM, Ph.D., DACVAA, wrote the article: "Select Drugs and Compounds for Canine Osteoarthritis Management," which addresses osteoarthritis' current treatments and the successfulness of new novel therapies. One new therapy mentioned is Spryng, which looks at the bone-on-bone causes of osteoarthritis, a front-line use treatment, and an effective alternative to dogs that cannot take NSAIDs (Non-steroidal anti-inflammation drugs). John believes Dr. Grubb will discuss Spryng and her article in upcoming veterinarian conferences. As of June 30, 2023, Spryng is now used in 450 clinical locations in 47 states, up from 50 in 2022. As Spryng becomes more widely known as an effective disruptive technology for treating dogs, horses, and cats with osteoarthritis, PETV sees upward growth. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

New to The Street's "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" with Alain Ghiai, an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) and TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry talk about United Kingdom charity cybersecurity hack case. An internationally recognized charity based in the UK is the latest hack victim, with about 93,000 donors' information and data stolen. Many famous stars and musical performers are donors whose information was compromised. Emails, credit cards, bank information, and addresses are most likely now in the hands of hackers. Alain states that the US non-profit organizations are many times larger than in the UK. Donors need to use secure and private email platforms when sending online donations; using free Big Tech email addresses have limited cybersecurity features and are more likely susceptible to hacking. Sometimes, a donor will leave credit card information for further use on a donor's website. Alains says never to do so, and it is like leaving your credit card in a store for future use. The best way to minimize your internet footprint and reduce hacking chances is through subscription products offered at Sekur. com om . SekurMail , with SekurSend/SekurReply options, protects both the subscriber and the recipient, even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber. The Company's newest product, SekurVPN is a proprietary virtual private network with technological advance encryption and operates on Sekur's servers in Switzerland. SekurVPN adds an extra layer of cybersecurity, whereas the end-user's IP address will always appear in Switzerland, no matter where the subscriber uses the internet. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. Sekur has several video tutorials and a fully staffed customer service department, available 9 AM-5 PM, Monday-Friday. The Company has a PROMO CODE: PRIVACY; subscribers can get an additional 15% off monthly and yearly subscriptions for five years. With Sekur's enhanced security features, end-users can significantly minimize a possible cybercriminals attack. It never data mines, sells data, asks for a phone number, tracks internet traffic, or uses 3rd party platforms/software. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . What is your privacy worth?

NuZee, Inc. is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats. It partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private-label coffee categories. By providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing how single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the US. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting, and blending, to packing and packaging - https://mynuzee.com/ .

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB) operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories - www.americanrebel.com & www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations .

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals in a capital and time-efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for treating animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company's lead product Spryng ™ with OsteoCushion ™ technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for managing lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter : @sekurprivate .

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street. Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen Rated and sponsored broadcasts programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. The show also appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street , https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2--mRQUw&t=14s .

