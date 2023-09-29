Georgia Department of Education approves Istation as a K-3 dyslexia and universal screener

Educators can now streamline their assessment efforts with one powerful tool

Dallas, TX, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istation, a leader in educational technology, announces that the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE ) has selected the ISIP™ reading assessment as a K-3 universal screener for use during the 2024-2025 school year and beyond. This approval follows the recent announcement of the GaDOE choosing Istation as an approved K-3 dyslexia screener .



The Georgia General Assembly will reimburse the cost when districts select Istation as a dyslexia screener. Plus, educators can use Istation for the dual purposes of dyslexia screening and universal screening, streamlining their assessment efforts with one powerful tool. This reduces the need for educators to learn, implement and manage multiple screeners.

“Educators need time-saving, intuitive tools to respond to unique student needs, increase their effectiveness and drive reading growth,” said Istation Vice President of Research and Assessments Victoria Locke, Ph.D. “We are thrilled districts can now choose Istation to start the year strong and sustain growth all year long.”

The ISIP reading assessment is powered by the science of reading and is available for pre-K through eighth grade. Schools can screen students in foundational reading skills, including phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary, comprehension and fluency. Plus, educators get the ability to continually monitor student progress throughout the school year to diagnose, monitor and respond to student needs as they shift.

