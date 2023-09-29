The Maryland State Board of Education and State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury Announce Transition Agreement

September 29, 2023

The State Board and Superintendent Choudhury have come to a mutual agreement on transition that results in Mr. Choudhury resigning as State Superintendent of Schools on October 6, 2023. Mr. Choudhury will transition into the role of Senior Advisor to the State Board of Education on policy and strategy matters effective October 7, 2023, and will serve through June 30, 2024.

In this role, Mr. Choudhury will provide expert-level advice, guidance, and recommendations to the State Board on crucial policy issues pertaining to the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the 2023 State Board and Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) Strategic Plan, and other State Board and MSDE priorities. The full transition agreement can be found here.

The State Board would like to thank Superintendent Choudhury for his dedicated and excellent service to the children and educators of Maryland. The Board looks forward to continued partnership with Mr. Choudhury in his role as Senior Advisor. Mr. Choudhury successfully led the State through phase one of the transformation of Maryland’s education system, which included rebuilding MSDE for the Blueprint era, accelerating improvements in reading proficiency rates, and launching innovative programs to chart the course for a successful future.

As we enter phase two of the transformation, the State Board and MSDE will sustain the laser-like focus on improving outcomes for all students by partnering with key stakeholders to further the policy goals of the Blueprint and the Strategic Plan. The State Board will name an interim superintendent in October to complete the current term through June 30, 2024.

The joint State Board/MSDE transition team will support MSDE leadership during the forthcoming transition period. The State Board search committee will continue its immediate work of identifying a search firm to assist in recruitment for the permanent superintendent.

